HOUSTON — UPDATE: The 2-year-old boy missing out of Houston has been found.

He was located in the 8200 block of Gulf Freeway.

A caller told police that Prentis Curtis, the man listed in the original Amber Alert, is his nephew. Curtis is now in custody.

Medical responders were checking on the toddler.

Little Jeremiah is safe and back with his family. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/x9OcnDWgrB — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) November 26, 2018

BREAKING: Amber Alert over. Police say two year old Jeremiah has been found safe. Suspect is in custody. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/DHBCwaVzjC — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) November 26, 2018

This is a developing story.

---

PREVIOUS: A 2-year-old boy from Houston is missing and police believe he is in danger.

Anyone with information about 2-year-old Jeremiah Lambert's whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at (713) 308-3600.

Jeremiah is black with brown hair, brown eyes and scars on his forehead. He was last seen on Calhoun Road in Houston wearing jeans, cowboy boots and a blue and white striped shirt.

He was taken from his home by Prentis Curtis on Saturday, Nov. 24, according to authorities. Curtis is a black man driving a 2010 Dodge Nitro, Texas License Plate No. KMX-4767.

© 2018 KHOU