EDENTON, N.C. — Edenton Police say a woman who had been reported missing on Saturday was found safe.

30-year-old Christina Dassler had been last seen in the 100 block of Bridgetown Avenue in Edenton. Police responded to the report of a missing person at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police have since updated their social media posting, saying Christina was found "thanks to EPD Staff, along with our GREAT CITIZENS of Edenton."