GREENSBORO, N.C. — A silver alert is cancelled for 84-year-old Robert Ashby. Greensboro Police say he was found safely.

Greensboro Police say he was last seen around 6:20 pm Tuesday night on Highway 109 in Denton, NC, but he lives on Sienna Terrace in Greensboro.

Ashby was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khakis. He also suffers from dementia.

Police say he was driving a 1997 champagne-colored Ford Explorer with the license plate ADX6692.