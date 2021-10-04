U.S. Postal Service buys Greensboro building it had been renting

The USPS paid $4.47 million for the property.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Postal Service bought a Downtown Greensboro building it had been renting, according to filings in the Guilford County Register of Deeds.

In a deal that closed last week, the USPS paid $4.47 million for the 83,000 square-foot facility on 6.2 acres at 201 N. Murrow Blvd in Greensboro, according to Guilford County records.

The seller and building's previous owner was Buffalo Investment Co. of Clinton, current property records online show.