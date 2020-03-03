KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Phones on the University of Tennessee campus are not receiving incoming calls, according to a release from UT Police.

UTPD said the campus local phone service provider Windstream is experiencing an outage due to severe weather that swept through the Nashville area Tuesday morning where its server is based.

"As a result, the UT Police Department is not able to receive calls for service from outside lines. Phones across campus also are not receiving incoming calls," the release said.

Outbound local and on-campus calling are operating normally.

The phones also can call 911 for emergency service.

"The campus community can still reach the UT Police Department through the LiveSafe app. The campus safety app turns your smartphone into a personal safety device to report emergencies, tips, and suspicious activity," UTPD said.

OIT Telephone Services is working with Windstream to develop a resolution. It's unclear when it will be fixed.

