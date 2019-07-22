HATTERAS, N.C. — National Park Service Rangers at Cape Hatteras National Seashore are asking for the public's help to find the suspects who have been intentionally puncturing tires of vehicles parked on Bodie and Hatteras islands.

Officials said that people have reported tires punctured on seven different vehicles between July 11 and July 21. Five of the seven vehicles were Jeep Wranglers and in most cases, at least four tires were punctured.

The following incidents were reported:

July 11: between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked approximately one mile north of Rodanthe along NC-12.

July 11: between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked in the Ramp 27 parking lot.

July 12: between 11:30 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., five tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler parked just north of Coquina Beach.

July 17: between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

July 20-21: between 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. the following morning, four tires were punctured on a Toyota Corolla at the Ramp 23 parking lot.

July 21: between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., four tires were punctured on a Jeep Wrangler at the Coquina Beach parking lot.

July 21: between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., three tires were punctured at the Ramp 34 parking lot.

If you have any information about any of these acts of vandalism, please contact the National Park Service's Investigative Services Branch tip line at 1-888-653-0009. You can also submit a tip on their website or email them at nps_isb@nps.gov. You can report tips anonymously.