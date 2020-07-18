x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

news

Vegas-like casino near Charlotte to hold groundbreaking ceremony

The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba Indians plan to break ground next week on a $300 million casino about 35 miles from the city.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for a new Vegas-style casino near Charlotte. 

The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba Indians plan to break ground next week on a $300 million casino about 35 miles from the city.

The Catawba's plan to open the casino next year. The South Carolina-based tribe has been trying for several years to build a casino in North Carolina. 

The Eastern Band of Cherokees, who operate casinos in western North Carolina, are opposing the Catawba Indians’ effort to build a casino and have filed a lawsuit. 

OTHER STORIES

John Lewis, civil rights icon and congressman, dead at 80

Teen falls 30-feet off Hanging Rock cliff, airlifted to the hospital

White House orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. John Lewis

City of Danville in negotiations with Caesars Entertainment to get casino

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE