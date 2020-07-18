A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for a new Vegas-style casino near Charlotte.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Catawba Indians plan to break ground next week on a $300 million casino about 35 miles from the city.
The Catawba's plan to open the casino next year. The South Carolina-based tribe has been trying for several years to build a casino in North Carolina.
The Eastern Band of Cherokees, who operate casinos in western North Carolina, are opposing the Catawba Indians’ effort to build a casino and have filed a lawsuit.
