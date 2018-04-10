You might recognize the name McAfee from your computer’s security program – but the company's founder, John McAfee, is known for being an outspoken cyber-security expert. He sent a tweet that has many worried Wednesday's Presidential Alert allowed the government access to your phone and it’s functions.



Jason Puckett with our Verify team made calls to find the answer.

This is the tweet in question:

The "Presidential alerts": they are capable of accessing the E911 chip in your phones - giving them full access to your location, microphone, camera and every function of your phone. This not a rant, this is from me, still one of the leading cybersecurity experts. Wake up people! — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 3, 2018

McAfee says the presidential alerts can access the "E911 chip" in your phone which would give them full access to your location, camera and quote "every function of your phone."

Is that true?



Our sources are FEMA, The FCC and T-Mobile along with a lot of industry documents on the topic.

Let's start with E911

It's a real system.

Basically - it let's authorities find you when you call 911.

The FCC requires cell companies provide that location data to local authorities.

But it isn't a "chip" in your phone. It's a system that uses your phone's GPS to find your location.

A spokesperson for T-Mobile said quote "there's no such thing as an e911 chip." and that more importantly...the e911 system has nothing to do with the Presidential alerts sent yesterday.



So if this all sounds a bit complicated let's break it down into two parts.

E911 is a real system

The Presidential Alert Wednesday, didn't use E911.

While John McAfee's statement does reference a real system, it misrepresents how that system is used - and incorrectly links it to yesterday's alert. We can Verify the claims in this tweet - are false.

© 2018 WFMY