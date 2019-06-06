QUESTION:

Can you develop vertigo from eating Maryland blue crabs?

ANSWER:

Health experts say no this is not likely to occur.

SOURCES:

- Dr. Clifford Mitchell: Maryland Department of Health Environmental Bureau Health Director

- Jason Schellhardt: Director of Communications at Maryland Department of Agriculture

- Angel Waldron Director of Communications: The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

PROCESS:

Here in the DMV, seafood is no joke, especially when it comes to Maryland blue crabs.

A self- proclaimed "crab addict" Nicole Robinson from Prince George's County, heard from a friend that you could develop vertigo from eating too many crabs. Robinson asked us to find out whether or not this is true.

So Verify researchers first contacted Dr. Clifford Mitchell from the Maryland Department of Health, who said there's no scientific literature reports showing any evidence of association between vertigo and eating blue crabs.

Keep in mind, vertigo is a sensation of feeling off balance and it's often cause by an inner ear problem.

We didn't stop there, we also reached out to the Maryland Department of Agriculture. Director, Jason Schellhardt said their staff is not aware of any link between blue crab meat resulting in vertigo.

So after speaking with our experts, we verified -- nope, you're not likely to develop vertigo from eating Maryland blue crab meat.

Now, The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says shellfish allergies can cause skin rashes, dizziness and confusion so you should see a doctor if you think you're allergic to crabs.