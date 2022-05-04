Does drinking Aloe vera juice improve gut health?

If you've been on Tiktok lately, you may have seen people drinking aloe vera juice. People claim drinking the juice every day will help you feel your best.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We have seen a lot of food trends on social media, some are good for you, others not so much. The latest trend is drinking aloe vera juice every day. So can it help you with your overall health?

If you've been on Tiktok lately, you may have seen people drinking aloe vera juice. People claim drinking the juice every day will help you feel your best. Specifically, they say it can help with your gut health.

THE QUESTION:

Is drinking aloe vera juice the best way to improve your gut health?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

So we can verify that no, drinking aloe vera juice is not the best way to improve your gut health, Anderson said if you are going to drink aloe vera juice, she recommends drinking the de-colorized version, which is filtered, you usually will see those on store shelves.

MORE ON WCNC: VERIFY | Why the difference in Charlotte gas prices may be more pronounced right now

WHAT WE FOUND:

As Tik tokers tout aloe vera juice and its benefits dietitian, Jennifer Anderson tells us aloe vera is best when used as a topical, not when it's ingested.

"It is very high in vitamin C, so vitamin c is used to help inflammation and help our immune system," Anderson said.

She went on to say more research needs to be done for its benefits when ingested. The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health also said more research needs to be done. It notes three trials have been conducted to look at how effective drinking aloe vera is. Results from one trial showed benefits. However, the other two trials show aloe vera was no better than a placebo.

"I have heard aloe vera juice touted for a lot of potential GI benefits," Anderson said. "The truth is we just don't have enough research at this point."

Meanwhile, the Mayo Clinic suggests drinking aloe vera juice can treat constipation, but overconsumption can cause cramps and diarrhea.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





VERIFY is dedicated to helping the public distinguish between true and false information. The VERIFY team, with help from questions submitted by the audience, tracks the spread of stories or claims that need clarification or correction. Have something you want VERIFIED? Text us at 704-329-3600 or visit /verify.