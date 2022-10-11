Yes, this hack 'cuts' out cucumber bitterness

Cutting off the ends and rubbing them in a circular motion removes cucurbitacins, which are tough on the palate.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cucumbers often get the 'raw' end of the deal. They are one of the healthiest snacks to pack for school, and yet children (and adults) often turn up their noses as they crunch through the super fruit's bitterness.

THE QUESTION

A viewer reached out to VERIFY asking, "Does rubbing one cut-off end of a cucumber on the other cut end take the bitter out of it?"

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, cutting and rubbing cucumber ends can take the bitter out of the fruit, and if that's what it takes to eat it, then give it a try. Cucumbers are packed with vitamin K, vitamin B and vitamin C and important minerals like copper, potassium and magnesium.

THE PROCESS

The American Chemical Society explains cucumbers come from the plant family cucurbitaceae, which also contains pumpkins and gourds. They contain a molecule called cucurbitacin, a compound giving a cucumber its bitter taste.

"This compound," explained registered dietitian Alice Smith, MS, "is concentrated at the end. It is true -- to reduce the bitterness in this compound, you can cut off the ends of the cucumber, rub them together in a circular motion like this, and this will produce a white milky substance that contains the bitter compounds."

Smith said sprinkling salt on the cucumber before rubbing it can help extract the bitter substance. Or, she suggested just letting the cucumber reach its prime.

"The bitterness of a cucumber has to do with ripeness. As the cucumber ripens, the amount of bitterness decreases, so ripe cucumbers are less likely to have a bitter taste," Smith explained.

Do you have a story to VERIFY? Submit a post, screen shot or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

E-mail: VERIFY@wfmy.com