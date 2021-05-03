VERIFY: Do you need travel insurance if you're not vaccinated?

The state of Florida has a ban on businesses requiring vaccination for admission. How did cruise ships deal with it?

WASHINGTON — Despite the spike of COVID-19 cases, Americans continue to travel this summer. We’ve even seen a return to the seas on cruise ships. But do cruise lines have vaccine requirements?

Most cruise lines in the United States set sail from Florida. The Sunshine State has a ban against businesses requiring customers to prove they’ve been vaccinated.

The law hamstrings cruise ships. The companies don’t want COVID-19 spreading on their voyages, but they can’t require vaccinations. So what can they do?

There is a claim floating around on social media, that non-vaccinated cruise line passengers departing from Florida are required to get travel insurance.

Question:

Do non-vaccinated passengers on cruises need to get travel insurance?

Our Sources:

Answer:

Yes, this is true.

What We Found:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order that would fine businesses up to $5,000 if they require customers to verify or prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 to get service or gain entry.

After that order, both Carnival and Royal Caribbean updated their COVID-19 guest protocols.

Now, the protocols vary slightly, but both say unvaccinated guests 12 and older will be required to buy travel insurance before boarding for any trips heading out of Florida.

They’ll also have to pay up to $150 for each COVID-19 test during their trip.

Carnival explained guests are asked to confirm their vaccination status and show their vaccine cards. If they choose not to confirm – and they are free to do that – they’re considered unvaccinated and must go through the extra steps.