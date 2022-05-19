You've probably heard that old wives' tale and have probably seen it in movies and read it in books. People claim peeing on a jellyfish sting is the best cure.

GALVESTON, Texas — With the record heat this week, it's a great time to hit the pool, go on the boat or even head to the beach.

And if you do choose the beach, remember there are some critters in the Gulf that can leave a mark, especially jellyfish.

Not only are jellyfish common in Galveston year-round, so are their colorful cousins, Portuguese man o’ wars. Both have tentacles that sting.

You've probably heard an old wives' tale that claims to take the pain out of a jellyfish sting. Some people claim peeing on a jellyfish sting is the best way to cure the pain, and it's even been reflected in some movies and books.

THE QUESTION

If you get stung by a jellyfish, should someone pee on the sting to cure the pain?

THE ANSWER

No, peeing on a jellyfish sting does not relieve the pain, and doctors warn against it.

WHAT WE FOUND

To answer that question, KHOU 11 News talked to Peter Davis, chief of Galveston Island Beach Patrol. He said they respond to more than 700 jellyfish stings a year.

Davis said the recommended treatment has changed a few times over the years. The latest research says past treatment options – including peeing on it - may make the pain worse.

“We all are in agreement, for jellyfish and man o’ war in our area, we use saline solution to wash it off. Remove the tentacles in a way that won’t sting you. Use a glove or towel, then wash it again to get all stinging cells off your skin then do pain management,” Davis said.

The chief said if there are a lot of jellyfish in the water in Galveston, Beach Patrol flies a purple flag as a warning.

So KHOU 11 News can verify that urinating on a jellyfish sting is not the answer.

Keep in mind, that the sea creatures can still sting weeks after washing up onshore.