Yes, emergency contraceptives are safe to use, but not as a consistently reliable birth control method

Emergency contraceptives are safe to use, but it's not considered a consistently reliable contraceptive method.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There is a post circulating on social media that says the ghost of RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsburg) wants you all to know Plan B is available on Amazon and has a shelf life of several years while we figure all of this out.

Plan B is an emergency contraceptive.

The post was made after the leak of the draft to overturn Roe v. Wade.

THE QUESTION

Are emergency contraceptives available on Amazon? Are they safe? Do they have a long shelf life?

THE SOURCES

Dr. Joseph Stringfellow, OBGYN

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can buy emergency contraceptives like Plan B on Amazon and they are safe to use. Yes, the pill can last a while, but it's not recommended to use as your regular form of birth control over a period of years.

WHAT WE FOUND

Dr. Stringfellow said emergency contraceptives are for emergencies. By using one, he said that the goal is to prevent ovulation to in turn prevent pregnancy.

He said they're safe, but shouldn't be used as a woman's main form of birth control.

"Even though it's better than not using anything at all. Its not considered a consistently reliable contraceptive method," Dr. Stringfellow said.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, or ACOG, agreed.

The ACOG said oral emergency contraception may be used more than once, even within the same menstrual cycle, but data is not available for emergency contraceptives being used frequently over a long period of time.

The ACOG also said it's less effective than most other available birth control methods. They state that continued use of hormonal emergency contraceptives results in exposure to higher levels of hormones which can have adverse effects including irregular periods.

Dr. Stringfellow said while studies show recurrent use of Plan B is safe, he doesn't encourage anyone to stock up on them to use later on.

"I would not recommend someone have Plan B now for years ahead in the future," Dr. Stringfellow said.