Yes, parking a car on the front lawn in a neighborhood is not allowed. But there are exceptions

Is it true that parking a car on the front lawn in a neighborhood is not allowed?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With many fall festivals and events going on in Charlotte, viewer Susan H. emailed us asking about the rules for parking in someone's yard.

Yes, parking a car on the front lawn in a neighborhood is not allowed. However, some exceptions to the rule include special events or festivals.

In the Charlotte City Code, there is a list of 25 illegal parking spots. You're not allowed to park in front or within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, in a designated fire lane, on the sidewalk, within an intersection, or in front of a driveway.

But what about parking in someone's front yard, assuming that you have their permission to do so?

In an email, the City of Charlotte informed us that parking in a front yard is not allowed either, and code enforcement enforces this rule with a $25 ticket.

However, there are some exemptions. The city says special events involving family or social gatherings are exempt. If they don't occur more frequently than once a week. The city also tells us that this exemption also applies to festivals.

