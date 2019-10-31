GREENSBORO, N.C. — Do you have an itch...for chicken pox relief? A WFMY News 2 viewer wonders if the answer lies within a popular bottle of shampoo.

VERIFY QUESTION

Susan Atkinson emailed, "Does this really work? One of my nieces shared it."

Atkinson showed a Facebook post, which depicts a little girl with the chicken pox. The original poster wrote, "I cannot recommend this enough. Reagan went to the docs today, and we were advised to use Head and Shoulders Classic as a bubble bath to soothe the spots. The difference is unbelievable -- over an hour without a single scratch or moan!"

The "after" picture in the post certainly looks less inflamed, so did Head and Shoulders classic shampoo relieve this child's itching?

VERIFY SOURCE

Zoe Stallings, MD - physician at Cone Health Primary Care at Pomona

VERIFY PROCESS

Dr. Stallings said, "In my practice, I often recommend Head and Shoulders Classic Clean Shampoo for skin irritation due to acne, dermatitis and tines versicolor (a fungal infection). I have never recommended it for Chicken Pox, but given that zinc is an active ingredient, and zinc has been used widely by wound clinics, it makes sense."

Stallings emphasized there is no research on whether Head and Shoulders Clean Classic shampoo can soothe Chicken Pox irritation, but she does not see a harm in trying it.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, Head and Shoulders shampoo could ease Chicken Pox irritation given its primary ingredient, but it is not a for-sure cure.

