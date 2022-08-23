Yes, it's slightly less humid than last summer in NC

Weather data for NC shows this summer isn’t quite as sticky, though the difference is negligible. Average dew point has changed by only one degree in 70 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'dog days of summer' leave us howling for fall, and we are sweating out the wait.

Until this past week, Mother Nature brought consecutive 90-degree days to much of the Piedmont Triad, NC, as heat waves gripped the country.

THE QUESTION

Viewer Diane Shoemaker observed, "(This summer is) hot and long, yes, but I don't think it has been as humid as it usually is."

Is it true this summer is less humid than normal?

THE SOURCES

Christian Morgan, meteorologist

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

THE ANSWER

Yes, this summer in the Triad was marginally less humid than last summer, but dew points have not changed much in decades.

THE PROCESS

NOAA's July 2022 central NC climate summary reports July had its 47th-wettest July since 1895. Greensboro was nearly three inches above normal, and Raleigh had than three-and-a-half inches more than average. Meanwhile, temperatures were hot -- one- to- three degrees above normal statewide.

Was humidity over par, too? Not necessarily.

Meteorologist Christian Morgan explained, "In short, it actually was a little less humid than in recent years."

Dew points in the 70s mean extreme humidity. North Carolina averages dew points in the upper 60s on a given summer.

Records dating back to 1950 show only a slight increase in average dew point since then. In 2019 and 2020, the average dew point was 68. In 2021, it was 67, and in 2022 so far, it is 66.