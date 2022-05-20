Your brain doesn't technically freeze, but changing the body temperature quickly can cause some pain.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The temperatures for the next three days are going to be hot. So many people will be drinking cold drinks and eating ice cream.

THE QUESTION:

Can you do a story on ice cream headaches? Are they real?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

Yes, ice cream headaches are real.

WHAT WE FOUND:

Many of us have heard of ice cream headaches or brain freezes, but the technical term, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, is a cold-stimulus headache. Both Dr. Robinson and Dr. Kohli tell us this is a very real condition.

"When you eat something very cold or eat something very cold, there are little receptors in the back of your pallet on the top of your mouth that get triggered," Kohli said.

MORE ON WCNC: Yes, there used to be a vaccine for Lyme disease

"The brain isn't actually freezing," Robinson added.

As Robinson said, your brain doesn't technically freeze, but changing the body temperature quickly can cause some pain.

"That reaction triggers the pain receptors right next to those blood vessels, which then carry pain to or tangential nerve that gives pain from the face to the brain," Kohli said.

The best thing to do if this happens is to try to restore the temperature of your pallet and throat.

Both doctors tell us the pain should only last about a few seconds to up to a couple of minutes. If the headache persists, call your doctor.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

