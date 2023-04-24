Yes, Bed Bath & Beyond coupons are expiring

The big box store filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Sunday, April 23. Coupons are set to expire shortly after that.

On Sunday, April 23, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. After the bankruptcy was announced, people on social media began wondering about their coupons and discounts.

People on Twitter said customers only have until April 25 to redeem their coupons at local Bed Bath & Beyond stores. People have also been searching for information about Bed Bath & Beyond coupons, according to Google Trends data.

You have two days to remember where you hoarded your 20%-off Bed Bath & Beyond coupons and redeem them, the store said it would stop accepting its famous coupons on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/ZllZUgHxl6 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 24, 2023

THE QUESTION

Do Bed Bath & Beyond coupons expire on April 26, 2023?

THE SOURCES

Bed Bath & Beyond filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission

Bed Bath & Beyond email to customers

THE ANSWER

Yes, Bed Bath & Beyond coupons expire on April 26, 2023.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the April 23 bankruptcy filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Bed Bath & Beyond is starting an orderly wind down of its operations while seeking a buyer for all or some of its businesses. In the bankruptcy filing, the retailer said it anticipates closing all of its stores by June 30.

The same day the paperwork was filed, Bed Bath & Beyond sent an email to customers explaining what to expect as it winds down operations. That email included the notice that coupons and Welcome Rewards+ discounts would not be accepted starting Wednesday, April 26. That means you have until Tuesday, April 25, to redeem those coupons.

The company also shared these other changes to its programs and policies:

Returns and exchanges can be processed until May 24, but only for items purchased before Sunday, April 23.

Gift cards, gift certificates and loyalty certificates are anticipated to be accepted until May 8.

The company also said they expect in-stock orders placed online both prior to the bankruptcy filing and after to be fulfilled at this time. These details also apply to buybuy BABY, a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond.