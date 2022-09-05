Busting 4 common mosquito myths

As warmer weather rolls in and rain, expect to see more mosquitoes. We are going through some common myths about mosquitoes.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A rainy start to last weekend could mean you have some standing water around your home, and with warm temperatures across the Carolinas, mosquito season is officially here.

So with all that in mind, many people have questions about mosquitoes. From myths about how they bite you and what you can do to prevent bites, WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team is answering your questions.

OUR SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Do all mosquitoes bite?

THE ANSWER

No, not all mosquitoes bite.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the CDC, only female mosquitoes will suck your blood. Black said the reason is that they need the blood to lay eggs.

"The female can lay up to 1,000 eggs in her lifetime, so she needs the blood that she can get from us to feed her to give her the energy to lay all those eggs," Black said.

THE QUESTION

Do mosquitoes die right after they bite you?

THE ANSWER

No, mosquitoes don't die right away after they bite you.

WHAT WE FOUND

"That's not true," Black said.

Black said females can bite you up to four times in one sitting in order to get enough blood.

THE QUESTION

Can certain foods help repel mosquitoes?

THE ANSWER

No, eating certain foods does not help repel mosquitoes.

WHAT WE FOUND

"Some people think if you eat lots of onion, garlic, or spicy peppers, you will be less attractive to mosquitoes," Black said.

However, according to research from the University of Florida, there is no specific evidence that any food will make a person less attractive to mosquitoes.

THE QUESTION

Does drinking alcohol attract mosquitoes?

THE ANSWER

Yes, drinking alcohol can attract mosquitoes.

WHAT WE FOUND

"Mosquitos are attracted to people if they are drinking alcohol," Black said. "So while they can smell it on your breath, they can smell it in your perspiration. Beer takes it to the next level."

According to the National Library of Medicine, people who drank alcohol had higher levels of ethanol that attracted mosquitoes. The study found more mosquitoes landed on people who were consuming alcohol versus those who were not drinking.

Other things that can attract mosquitoes :

Perfume

Colognes

Lotions

Anything with fragrance in it

You also want to make sure you don't have standing water in your yard since that can serve as a breeding ground for more mosquitoes, and you can always use bug spray to help repel them.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

