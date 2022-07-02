No, employers are not required to pay you for the time you spend getting tested for COVID

In North Carolina, does your employer have to pay you for the time you spend getting tested if it's on a workday?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, many things have changed in terms of how we deal with the virus and protocols, but one thing that has remained the same is the importance to get tested.

There are still plenty of questions surrounding testing protocols and what happens if someone has to miss work waiting for a test. Many people are unsure if their employer is responsible for paying them for that time or if they themselves are responsible for any time away from the job to get tested for COVID-19.

THE QUESTION

In North Carolina, does your employer have to pay you for the time you spend getting tested if it's on a workday?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, employers are not required to pay you for the time you spend getting tested.

WHAT WE FOUND

Mauney said employers could adopt a policy that would allow workers to get tested during work hours and still get paid however, there is no law on the books requiring it.

"With respect to going out and getting tested and whether they have to compensate you for that no, there is no legal requirement for that," Mauney said.

In an email, the North Carolina Department of Labor said it is not aware of any state law that requires an employer to pay an employee who left the job site to be tested for COVID-19. A spokesperson went on to say the "N.C. Wage and Hour Act" simply requires employers to pay employees for all time worked.

At the beginning of the pandemic, there were several federal mandates regarding the workplace and COVID-19 but many have expired.

"The protocols have changed so much, and the way that people have treated it has adapted to meet the moment with people having the vaccinations and boosters," Mauney said.

Certain health care employers that fall under the Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard that require a negative COVID-19 test as part of their screening program must be at no cost.

To see who qualifies under the Healthcare Emergency Temporary Standard, click here.

Contact Meghan Bragg at mbragg@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.