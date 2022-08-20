No, it's not likely much of the county will see $3 gas by the end of the year

Experts say some states could hit that number but it depends on current trends.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the school year gets ready to start, in the Triad that means more cars will be on the roads.

Gas prices aren't as high as they used to be but could they get lower?

THE QUESTION

Could gas prices reach $3 a gallon in much of the country by the end of the year?

THE SOURCES

Patrick De Haan, Gas Buddy

AAA

THE ANSWER

False.

WHAT WE FOUND

De Haan said he's skeptical about gas prices hitting that three-dollar mark by the end of the year. He said there are a lot of factors that contribute to prices, like weather and the economy.

"It's a possibility especially if there's an economic recession of significant size, the reason that is during a recession there's less energy things like gas and diesel, having said that we're still in the midst of hurricane season and all it can take is one major hurricane to completely take that possibility off the table," De Haan said.

According to AAA. the national average is $3.92 which is about 50 cents lower than last month's average.

If that trend continues, it would mean prices would fall under three dollars by the end of the year. However, De Haan said he's seeing trends that could lead to prices going up instead.

"Oil prices have gone up in the last couple of days so in the short term here we could actually see prices start bouncing back up especially the stations in Greensboro that are under three for the account and you could see them go up a few cents but for now don't get your hopes up it's a possibility," De Haan said.