No, President Biden’s granddaughter didn’t say he’s dead and has been replaced by a twin

The person in the video is Kass Theaz, a popular TikToker who creates satirical videos. She has no relation to President Joe Biden.

People on social media are claiming that a video online shows Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, saying the president is actually dead and was replaced by a twin brother.

The person in the video says: “My grandfather Joe Biden does have a twin, and that twin is currently pretending to be Joe Biden in the White House. So, unfortunately, my grandfather Joe Biden passed away about four years ago. But, you know, he had built up this really long political career and my family still wanted to have a bit of power in the U.S. government. So, we just replaced Joe with his twin brother, Bo.”

The video has been reposted by multiple accounts and has racked up more than 150,000 views on Twitter.

Naomi Biden... Says Joe Biden died 4 years ago, replaced with twin.. ‼️ 😳 pic.twitter.com/l4DG4jAdi2 — nikola 3 (@ronin19217435) September 7, 2022

THE QUESTION

Did President Joe Biden’s granddaughter say he’s dead and has been replaced by a twin?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter never said he’s dead and has been replaced by a twin. The video actually shows Kass Theaz, a TikToker known for creating satirical videos.

WHAT WE FOUND

The video doesn’t show President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden. The video actually shows Kass Theaz, a TikToker who posts satirical videos.

On Theaz’s various social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, her bio says the accounts are satire, or parody accounts.

Theaz has also posted multiple videos responding to comments saying she isn’t Biden’s granddaughter, where she jokes about the claim.

On Instagram, she joked about being Biden’s granddaughter by crudely editing an image, placing her own face on top of the real Naomi Biden. She captioned that post, “proof @joebiden is my grandfather.”

VERIFY reached out to Theaz for comment but did not hear back at the time of publishing.

The real photo of Naomi Biden and Joe Biden that was edited by Theaz was taken in 2011 and shows Naomi Biden with then-vice president Joe Biden on Air Force Two.

Biden also doesn’t have a twin brother, nor a brother named Bo. He has two younger brothers, named James and Francis, and a younger sister named Valerie.

It is a popular conspiracy theory among an online community that believe Joe Biden is dead, and has either been replaced by a clone or the government is using deepfake technology to give the appearance he is alive and well.

Actor Jim Carrey has even weighed in on the conspiracy after a woman being interviewed said she believed Joe Biden isn’t alive, and is being played by Carrey and several other actors who wear lifelike Joe Biden masks during public appearances.

All of those conspiracy theories are false.