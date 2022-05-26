No, sexual orientation and gender identity is not taught in NC elementary schools

The subjects are not part of the required material students must learn in those grade levels.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers proposed a bill Tuesday that would limit instruction on sexual identity and gender identity for kids in kindergarten through third grade.

It's called the 'Parents' Bill of Rights', and it would require teachers to tell parents if their child requests a pronoun change.

THE QUESTION

Are sexual orientation and gender identity part of kindergarten through third grade curriculum?

THE SOURCES

Public Information Officer for Rockingham County Schools

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction

The NCDPI set the standards for curriculum across the state. WFMY News 2 searched through the standards on the website for kindergarten through third grades.

Nowhere in the documents did we find any guidelines to teach or introduce children to sexual orientation or gender identity, so it's not required by the state.

Rockingham County Schools and other districts in our area follow those standards.

"Our board of education has not indicated a willingness to go in that direction at this time it's not to say that things may change in the future, but at this point in time Rockingham county schools does not include LGBTQ, gender as part of its K through 3 curriculum," Powell said.

Powell encourages curious parents to reach out to the district or their children's teachers to ask specifics about what's being taught in the classroom.

The NCDPI website has the standards for kindergarten through 8th grade.

Sixth grade is the first year schools are required to teach their children about sexual activity but there is nothing related to orientation or gender identity.

THE ANSWER

We can verify this claim is false.

Sexual orientation and gender identity is not part of kindergarten through third grade curriculum in North Carolina.