GREENSBORO, N.C. — Soon, we'll have to set our clocks backward an hour (remember, "spring forward; fall backward"). Daylight Saving Time ends November 3 this year...or does it?

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Karen Whitman from Thomasville submitted this VERIFY inquiry via e-mail:

"Earlier in 2019 – much discussion was held for ending the Daylight Savings Time – in NC. Has this issue been voted on and revised for NC? We have not heard any further discussion or information since the “Spring Forward” 2019 – and would appreciate an update."

VERIFY SOURCES

House Bill 350 - Designate NC Time Zone/Observe DST All Year

Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln County) - bill co-sponsor

VERIFY PROCESS

House Bill 350, co-sponsored by Lincoln County republican representative Jason Saine, proposes observing Daylight Saving Time all year in North Carolina. That means, we would set our clocks forward in the spring and keep them there, so we would get an extra hour of daylight year-round.

Earlier this year, President Trump said he would support making Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide. In the meantime, there are several states like North Carolina pushing their own legislation.

Back to viewer Whitman's question -- what's the status of North Carolina's Daylight Saving bill? It moved through the House pretty quickly, after being filed in March, and it passed the full House in April. The full Senate approved a first reading (first draft of the bill) and referred it to the Senate Rules Committee April 17. It has not moved since then.

Rep. Saine's legislative assistant confirmed the bill is stuck in the Senate, and there is not much more the House can do right now.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The Daylight Saving Bill is currently not moving forward in North Carolina.

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Days Are Already Getting Shorter Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

RELATED: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Bill Advances In NC House

RELATED: VERIFY: Could President Trump Make Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus