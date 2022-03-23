Hsu said there is no quick fix for infertility, it's really a problem you should talk about with your doctor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Eating raw meat, most of us wouldn't do it. One reality star says it's good for you and will actually help boost fertility.

Reality star Heidi Montage posted on her Instagram of her eating raw liver and told People Magazine that eating raw meat has health benefits and she's doing it to help her get pregnant.

THE QUESTION:

Can eating raw meat help with infertility?

OUR SOURCES:

THE ANSWER:

No, eating raw meat does not help with infertility, and it can harm you.

WHAT WE FOUND:

"There is no evidence that a diet of raw meat can possibly benefit fertility," Dr. Albert Hsu said. There is no data there is no evidence there are no credible theories to suggest that diet of raw meat could possibly be helpful for fertility.

Hsu said not only does it not taste good, eating raw meat is not safe.

"Raw meat can be harmful raw meat can be dangerous cooking raw meat to a proper temperature can destroy potential bacteria such as e.coli salmonella, all of which can make a person very sick," Hsu said.

The CDC gives the same warning, stating raw meat contains salmonella, e.coli, and other bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, high fever, and vomiting. Hsu said there is no quick fix for infertility, it's really a problem you should talk about with your doctor.

"I very much recommend seeing your doctor if you have concerns about fertility," Hsu said.

