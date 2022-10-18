Though voter registration is now closed in North Carolina, there is a way to both register and cast your ballot at the same time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina was on Friday, Oct. 14. So does that mean if you missed it, you can't cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections?

Election Day isn't until Nov. 8, but what if you didn't register in time? Does North Carolina allow those who aren't yet registered to still cast a ballot?

THE QUESTION

Can you still register to vote past the deadline?

OUR SOURCES

ANSWER:

Yes, you can still register to vote, same-day but only during early voting.

WHAT WE FOUND

"If folks want to register to vote, they have the opportunity to do so through same-day registration," Bitzer said.

According to the North Carolina Board of Elections, you can do same-day registration during early voting, which is from Oct. 20 through Nov. 5.

"If someone is not registered to vote, they can show up at an early voting site, ask to be registered and then cast a ballot at the same time, and their registration would be processed if it is confirmed, then their vote would be counted," Bitzer said.

Within two business days, the county board of elections will verify the person's registration. The registrant's ballot will not count if they do not qualify. However, same-day registration is only offered during early voting. If you wait until Election Day and you're still not registered, you can not vote.

If you plan on same-day registration, you will need your current North Carolina driver's license, a copy of your current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck something with your name and current address on it. Or a current college/university photo ID. To see how to qualify, click here.

