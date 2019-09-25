GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard, "Spring forward; fall backward." In the fall, we set our clocks backward one hour and lose an hour of daylight (but gain an hour of sleep).

VERIFY QUESTION

Daylight Saving Time does not end until Sunday, November 3, so why do the days already feel shorter?

VERIFY SOURCE

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey said the length of the days is "all about where the earth is on its orbit around the sun."

The first day of summer is the longest and sunniest day of the year, when the northern hemisphere is tilted the most toward the sun. Conversely, the first day of winter -- the winter solstice -- is the shortest and darkest day of the year.

"Basically, as you go from the first day of summer to the first day of winter, the days get gradually shorter," Kirksey said. That is why the day length is already shortening, despite Daylight Saving Time still being in effect.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, the days are already getting shorter, so enjoy the evening sunlight while it lasts.

