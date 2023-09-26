Here's why store gift cards can expire after five years

That federal law stems from the Credit Card Act of 2009, which says a gift card cannot expire for at least five years from the date the card was purchased.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Do you use your gift cards right away? Tina S from Waxhaw had an issue with a store gift card, saying it expired within six months. People in comments wrote that gift cards should be valid for at least five years.

Are store gift cards supposed to expire only after five years?

Yes, store gift cards can expire only after five years, and you should be able to use them for up to one year, penalty-free.

It's easy to forget what gift cards you got for your birthday or a holiday. But if you are sitting on unused gift cards, can you still use them?

"It’s a federal law that basically states that gift cards can last five years," Bartholomy said.

That federal law stems from the Credit Card Act of 2009, which says a gift card cannot expire for at least five years from the date the card was purchased or the last date funds were reloaded.

"In order to protect consumers and give them more time, there was a lot of shenanigans of gift cards beforehand," Bartholomy said.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, if the expiration date listed on the card is less than five years in the past, the value can be transferred to a replacement card at no cost.

However, inactivity fees can be charged if the card hasn't been used for at least one year.

"There can be inactivity fees, but it's got to be spelled out to the purchaser of those gift cards," Bartholomy said.

