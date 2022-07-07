Our sister station 11Alive went to the experts to verify claims made about this bill.

ATLANTA — A bill targeting big tech is making its way through Congress.

Senate Bill 2992, dubbed The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, is a bipartisan effort to hold major tech companies accountable for potential consumer choice violations, the proposed legislation reads.

It applies to large companies with products that enable a user to generate or interact with content on its platform, facilitate online shopping and use user searches that display a large volume of information. This would cover major companies like Google's parent company Alphabet, Meta - or Facebook - and Amazon. The intention, according to the bill, is to make the digital marketplace a fairer place to shop and sell.

However, some are concerned that to make it a fairer marketplace, the bill could do away with Amazon Prime services.

11Alive went to an expert to verify.

THE QUESTION

Will U.S. Senate Bill 2992 really break my smartphone, eliminate child protections on the internet and take away Amazon Prime?

Since the bill has not been enacted -- 11Alive has chosen to focus on the Amazon Prime portion of the question.

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, if passed, SB 2992 will not take away services like Amazon Prime. It will just make it harder for competition.

WHAT WE FOUND

If passed, SB 2992 would force companies like Amazon, Google and Apple to level the playing field for what other businesses and customers can access on their platforms.

For instance, Amazon offers 2-day shipping to prime customers when sellers of a product pay Amazon to manage the shipping through an Amazon warehouse. But, the bill does not say Amazon could no longer offer the service.

Professor Ramnath Chellappa with Emory University said the true impact of this bill would be in the number of data services collected.

"The similarity here is not so much the private products that Amazon sells," he said. "I think that is perhaps less of a concern. It has extraordinary access to data that is not available to a lot of the other folks who sell to its platform."

So, we can verify that no, if the bill is passed, it will not take away services like Amazon Prime. But, it would make it easier than it is now for the competition.