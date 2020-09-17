VERIFY: This ‘mystery’ bug is a velvet ant…and it’s not an ant, at all

A WFMY viewer asked us to VERIFY the identity of this ant-like bug. Turns out, it’s a wasp dubbed the ‘cow killer.’

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Is there something bugging you about this time of year? It seems as soon as cool air arrives, insects try to make themselves comfortable...in your home.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Christy Hinkle e-mailed WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus with a skin-crawling picture of a mystery insect. She said she spotted it outside of her Alamance County home recently, and someone told her it was a queen ant. She wasn't convinced and asked for verification.

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

Pest control expert Frank Fowler said, "It was actually a picture of a velvet ant, and it's not an ant, at all. It's very interesting. It's a wasp, and this wasp has no wings. They belong to a family called mutillidae, which kind of sounds like mutant."

This mutant wasp is intimidating in appearance. The NC State Extension explains it has an ant-like aura and a furry red-and-black coat. Even though the male velvet ants have wings, female velvet ants do not. They also have stingers, which can inflict a painful sting. That is why they are nicknamed 'cow killers,' because folklore described the sting as so painful, it could kill a cow.

The Extension explains velvet ants are native to Eastern North America, which is why Hinkle found the female velvet ant at her home in Alamance County, NC.

Are they dangerous? They might hurt if they sting you, but their main threat is to other wasps and bees, thereby hampering pollination and pest management.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The mystery bug in Hinkle's picture is a velvet ant. If she leaves it alone, it should not harm her.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit it to Meghann Mollerus via:

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus