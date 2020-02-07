VERIFY: COVID-19 antibody tests are not inflating case numbers

COVID-19 antibody tests can detect past infections, though these positive tests aren’t counted in the state’s case numbers.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Putting the COVID-19 curve in context is crucial, in identifying whether COVID-19 is really spreading or simply being identified more easily through increased testing.

This VERIFY inquiry is about antibodies, which the CDC explains are proteins that can help fight infections and possibly give the body some immunity from contracting the virus again. It can take one to three weeks after infection for the body to make antibodies, so an antibody test might not detect a current COVID-19 infection. It can, however, tell a person if he or she already has been infected.

So, viewer Kim Settlemyre e-mailed 2 Wants To Know explaining she volunteers for Red Cross Bloodmobiles, which has been testing for COVID-19 antibodies since mid-June. She asked if positive antibodies are included in new cases for North Carolina. "If so, is this a reason our numbers are jumping right now? It (a positive antibody test) is a newly-reported case but an old case, not a current one, which would skew the numbers."

NC DHHS communications manager Kelly Connor explained, "Antibody tests are not included in our total test numbers. Currently, we're working on strategies for collecting and incorporating antibody testing into our surveillance," she said.

Wake Forest Baptist Health infectious diseases chief John Sanders cautioned against putting too much stake in antibody testing. Wake Forest is currently conducting an antibody test study, in which people take antibody test kits at home and send them back for analysis.

As of Tuesday, June 30, NC DHHS reported more than 64,000 total cases (at least 71% of which are 'presumed recoveries'). There were nearly 1,200 new cases from the day prior.

