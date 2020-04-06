VERIFY: Door-to-door sales during COVID are allowed, but be wary of schemers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Slowly but surely, North Carolina retail is getting back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most stores are back open, under phase two of Governor Roy Cooper's three-phase reopening plan, so long as social distancing and capacity restrictions are in place.
But, what about business that is slightly more personal?
RELATED: 'We weren’t 100% ready for it' | Some bars breathe sigh of relief after being excluded from phase two
Good Morning Show viewer Melanie Wright asked, "Can you VERIFY when door-to-door sales can resume?"
VERIFY QUESTION
VERIFY SOURCES
VERIFY PROCESS
The answer to Melanie Wright's question is -- now.
A communications representative with the NC Department of Justice (DOJ) explained the initial stay-at-home order (121) formally halted door-to-door sales. When the governor lifted that stay-at-home order, the sales could resume. The phase two executive order (141) does, however, imply door-to-door sales fall under 'retail.' So, door-to-door sales people should comply with the social distancing guidelines of keeping six or more feet between the seller and customer.
And, be cautious about another concern -- schemers. Back in March, the NC DOJ issued a warning about door-to-door scams during COVID-19. The office said there are no door-to-door coronavirus tests being conducted, and consumers should be skeptical of people who claim to sell so-called miracle cures.
A general rule of thumb -- don't open the door for an unknown visitor. Anyone concerned about safety should contact law enforcement.
VERIFY CONCLUSION
Door-to-door sales are permissible during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina, but be wary about what you are buying and from whom.
Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Send a post, selfie video and/or screen shot of the topic in question to Meghann Mollerus via:
Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News
E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com
Twitter: @MeghannMollerus