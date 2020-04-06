VERIFY: Door-to-door sales during COVID are allowed, but be wary of schemers

As retailers reopen businesses, entrepreneurs also can go door-to-door selling their items. But, be wary of who comes knocking and what they’re selling.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Slowly but surely, North Carolina retail is getting back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Most stores are back open, under phase two of Governor Roy Cooper's three-phase reopening plan, so long as social distancing and capacity restrictions are in place.

But, what about business that is slightly more personal?

Good Morning Show viewer Melanie Wright asked, "Can you VERIFY when door-to-door sales can resume?"

VERIFY QUESTION

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

The answer to Melanie Wright's question is -- now.

A communications representative with the NC Department of Justice (DOJ) explained the initial stay-at-home order (121) formally halted door-to-door sales. When the governor lifted that stay-at-home order, the sales could resume. The phase two executive order (141) does, however, imply door-to-door sales fall under 'retail.' So, door-to-door sales people should comply with the social distancing guidelines of keeping six or more feet between the seller and customer.

And, be cautious about another concern -- schemers. Back in March, the NC DOJ issued a warning about door-to-door scams during COVID-19. The office said there are no door-to-door coronavirus tests being conducted, and consumers should be skeptical of people who claim to sell so-called miracle cures.

A general rule of thumb -- don't open the door for an unknown visitor. Anyone concerned about safety should contact law enforcement.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Door-to-door sales are permissible during the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina, but be wary about what you are buying and from whom.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Send a post, selfie video and/or screen shot of the topic in question to Meghann Mollerus via:

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com