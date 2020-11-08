VERIFY: Getting COVID-19 twice? Too soon to know, but one study suggests it’s unlikely

Doctors agree it’s still unknown if a person can contract COVID-19 more than once, but at least one study touts promising antibody immunity.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The COVID-19 pandemic is seemingly never-ending yet ever-evolving. Researchers are racing against the clock to find out all of its facts and long-term effects, all while trying to develop a vaccine.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Weslyn tweeted at WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus asking for information on whether people can contract COVID-19 twice. She said there is so much information floating around Facebook, and she'd like facts.

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

On the CDC's page of "frequently-asked questions" about COVID-19, it explains it does not yet understand the immune response -- including duration of immunity. But, patients who have contracted other beta-coronaviruses, like MERS, are unlikely to be re-infected shortly after recovery.

Kelly Connor, a communications manager with NC DHHS, explained, "We (NC DHHS) are aware of cases where individuals have tested positive, then negative, then positive again, but work is ongoing to understand if these instances are a re-infection, intermittent viral shedding or a false positive / negative test result."

Cynthia Snider, MD, the medical director of infection prevention for Cone Health, agreed.

"We don't think we have seen someone who has been infected twice. There is a paper or two to suggest you have immunity for a few months, but this is a novel virus, and it is too early to make conclusions..." she said.

In looking for those papers, the VERIFY team located a published research study from Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing, China. Scientists infected a group of primates (macaques) with COVID-19. The animals got very sick but recovered. The scientists then re-infected some of the original group and found those primates did not develop detectable signs of the virus. They did, however, develop even stronger antibodies than after their first recovery.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Can a person contract COVID-19 more than once? At least one reputable study suggests it is unlikely, but the health experts cited above believe it is too early to VERIFY for certain.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post, screen or selfie video of the topic in question to Meghann Mollerus via: