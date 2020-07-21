VERIFY: Staying home more isn’t weakening your immune system

Doctors agree staying at home during the pandemic might expose you to fewer germs, but the precaution isn’t weakening your immune system.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems like cause and effect -- staying home more often and away from others decreases germ exposure. That should make you less likely to get sick...unless it has the opposite effect.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Frances Guthrie asked, via the daily WFMY Facebook live "After GMS," about staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Because of isolation, has our immunity decreased?" she wondered.

VERIFY SOURCES

John Sanders, M.D. - section head and professor of infectious disease at Wake Forest Baptist Health

Jeffrey Hatcher, M.D. - infectious disease specialist at Cone Health and medical director of Wesley Long Hospital

VERIFY PROCESS

Both Dr. John Sanders of Wake Forest Baptist Health and Dr. Jeffrey Hatcher of Cone Health agree the answer to Guthrie's question is no. Staying at home and isolating from others are not weakening people's immunity to the virus or immune systems, in general.

Hatcher explained very few people are completely isolated from their environments during this time, anyway.

"We are still engaged with our family members, still eating our regular food and still out in the community -- even if it is on a more limited basis. Our immune systems will continue having enough to do," he said.

Dr. Sanders said, "Our immune systems are just as capable of protecting us from infection now, as they were in March (before the pandemic)."

However, he referenced the concept of herd immunity.

"There has been some speculation that we should just, 'Get this over with quickly.' There have even been reports of 'COVID parties' designed to speed the spread of the infection," he noted.

Sanders affirmed this concept is false.

"This is flawed thinking, as the real purpose of isolation is to 'flatten the curve,' meaning to just delay some people from getting the infection early on, so that health systems don't get overwhelmed." he said.

Also, he noted, "There are also general benefits from getting sick later, rather than sooner, as we are learning which medicines really help and other methods to improve outcomes."

Those methods include the most commonly-preached -- mask use.

Hatcher concluded, "Keep on wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing. They aren't designed to keep you germ-free. They just reduce your chances of catching coronavirus, which is primarily spread through the exhaled water droplets of others."

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Isolating won't decrease your immunity to COVID-19 or weaken your immune system, and it can help stop the spread.

