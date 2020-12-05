GREENSBORO, N.C. — Feeling the itch to travel? Before you scratch it, let's head to the VERIFY center to tackle the misconceptions about ditching town amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VERIFY QUESTION

WFMY News 2 Good Morning Show viewer David Kinne asked, "If I travel from North Carolina to Florida and California, and then return to North Carolina, do I have to self-isolate for 14 days, if I do not have any (symptoms) of the virus?"

VERIFY SOURCES

VERIFY PROCESS

Under both the previous (stay-at-home) executive order and most recent order (phase one of reopening), travelers do not have to quarantine after out-of-state travel. That said, the health department stresses if you feel sick, cancel the trip and stay home.

NCDHHS says no matter where you go, follow the three Ws -- wear, wait and wash. Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands.

NCDHHS

The CDC does recommend self-quarantining for 14 days after returning home, if you travel from a country with widespread ongoing transmission or if you travel on a cruise ship or river boat.

And, you should take your temperature twice a day and avoid contact with people at high risk for severe illness.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Do you have to self-quarantine after travel? No, but use your common sense and follow this guidance to keep yourself and everyone around you healthy.

