It's one of the most challenging times of the year to dress properly. Do you ever notice the same temperature feels different, depending on the day, the conditions and the season?

Jeff Bare via E-mail

Meteorologist Eric Chilton looked into this inquiry and found a helpful source from Weather Nation.

Chilton explained how cold a day feels depends not on the season but rather the humidity and clothing.

A cold, dry 50-degree day will often feel warmer than a cold, humid 50-degree day.

That's why, Weather Nation points out, a cold day in the southeast U.S. feels colder than a cold day in the southwest U.S.

Interestingly, layering on clothes on a cold, humid day won't help with warmth. Weather Nation explains, "As the humidity increases in cold air, the clothing we wear to keep warm insulates less. The moisture in the fibers and the wicking effect of the clothes can accelerate the heat loss through clothing."

That happens because the humidity creates a thin layer of moisture on clothing fibers and causes a transfer of heat through the clothes.

A dry fall 50-degree day could feel warmer than a wet spring 50-degree day, based on humidity and heat transfer from clothing.

