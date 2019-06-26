GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the full first week of summer 2019, summer-like temperatures are relentless. WFMY News 2 meteorologists expect several consecutive days in the 90s with high humidity.

What is the hottest month of the year in the Triad? What's the hottest day on record?

Meteorologist Eric Chilton

In looking at decades of records, Chilton concluded July is the hottest month on average for both the Triad and North Carolina as a whole. The average high in July is 87.9 degrees.

The meteorological summer is June 1 through August 31, because June, July and August are the warmest months of the year.

So far in 2019, the Triad has had only nine 90-degree days this year (through Monday, June 26), but the area is entering the hottest time of the year.

The hottest temperature on record was 104, and it happened three times in the Triad -- June 12, 1911, June 12, 1914 and July 27, 1914.

July is the Triad's hottest month, on average, and the hottest day(s) on record had a high temperature of 104.

