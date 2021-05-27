VERIFY: Lavender is an effective, natural mosquito repellent

Need to 'scratch the itch' but don't want to spray greasy chemicals on your skin? Experts VERIFY lavender is an effective mosquito repellent.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're a so-called mosquito magnet, the pests are already attacking your beautiful skin, leaving itchy, red welts as evidence of their antics.

It's only late May, but North Carolina mosquitoes are out in full force.

WFMY News 2's Meghann Mollerus battles the tiny beasts every year, and in a Good Morning Show discussion about mosquitoes, several viewers suggested she try to flatter the mosquitoes with 'sweetness' and use lavender. That certainly would be a nice alternative to the pungent smell and greasy feel of most chemical-based repellent sprays.

VERIFY QUESTION

Is it true lavender is an effective, natural mosquito repellent?

VERIFY SOURCES

National Institutes of Health (NIH) -- study on plant-based repellents

Frank Fowler -- biologist and Vice President of McNeely Pest Control

VERIFY PROCESS

Both an NIH-published study on plant-based repellents and local biologist Frank Fowler conclude the answer is true.

"Lavender is actually a plant, and there's an essential oil that is derived from that plant that has long been known for its insecticidal repellent qualities," Fowler explained.

So, then, what type of lavender-based products are most effective?

"That would be an individual preference, but most importantly, you want to use a product that has been researched, has some government data behind it and has been deemed safe to apply to your skin or apply to your yard as an insecticide," he said.

Research published in the NIH looked at plant-based repellents dating back generations. It found essential oils from plants -- like lavender, camphor, catnip, geranium, jasmine, eucalyptus, lemon grass, among others -- showed 'good repellency' over an eight-hour test time. The study concluded plant oils can serve as suitable alternatives to synthetic repellents, as they're 'relatively safe, inexpensive and readily available in many parts of the world.'

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, it's true -- lavender is an effective, natural repellent against mosquitoes, so you can stop the itch and smell good in the process.

