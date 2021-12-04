Verify: Masks are not required at General Assembly

You have to wear a mask in public in North Carolina, but not at this building. We verify why...

RALEIGH, N.C. — In North Carolina, we are required to wear a mask in public places under Governor Roy Cooper's order. But a Facebook post making the rounds on social media says there's one place where that rule isn't being followed: the North Carolina General Assembly in Raleigh.

The Facebook post started with the group Impeach Roy Cooper and says "if the hypocrisy shown here doesn't make you angry enough to do something, I don't know what to say." The video attached has pictures from the North Carolina General Assembly claiming to be from March 31st. In it, you see multiple lawmakers on the floor without masks - leading the poster to ask: "masks are not required here?!?!"

To verify this our sources are the North Carolina General Assembly's website, House Speaker Tim Moore's office, and the governor's emergency order requiring you to wear a mask in public places.

First off the pictures are the General Assembly building. The big brass doors are one of a kind for just this building. We can't confirm who took them or when, but the website says lawmakers were in session on March 31. And House Speaker Tim Moore's office says masks are not required on the House floor, so we can verify the post is correct.

For the reason why turn to governor's order. It puts masking requirements on state government agencies under the governor's control, but because of constitutional separations of power all other states and local government agencies are only strongly encouraged."

So for now: it's optional for lawmakers to wear a mask in North Carolina's legislative building unless NCGA leaders decide to require it.