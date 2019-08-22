GREENSBORO, N.C. — A viral message on instagram says the social media company is making changes to its terms of service that could affect your privacy.

It tells you to copy and paste a long message to keep Instagram from publicizing everything you ever posted, even private messages.

It even cites a Roman statute.

Big celebrities shared it like, Rapper T.I, Acresses Taraji P. Henson and Julia Roberts. Even Secretary of Energy Rick Perry posted it.

Together they have more 32 million followers.

A version of this post has been making the rounds for years. Our verify team covered a similar claim about Facebook just last month!

It's false in this case as well.

In the terms of service, you already agreed to give Instagram the right to share and use the content you upload.

Reposting the message won't negate that, but as long as you delete the content it won't be shared by Instagram.

To top it off, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, wrote in his Instagram stories that the message isn't true.

So despite big celebrities falling for it, the message is false.

Don't share it and let your friends know.