VERIFY: No, there isn't a gas shortage. This is why supply is low

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With gas prices continuing to climb as summer travel picks up across the country, there are rumors swirling on social media of another potential shortage just days before the Fourth of July.
A WCNC Charlotte viewer texted us a question: "I keep seeing all these headlines about a gas shortage. Is it true?"
Let's verify.
The Question
Is there a gas shortage ahead of the Fourth of July weekend?
The Sources
- Patrick De Haan, an analyst for Gas Buddy
- National Tank Truck Carriers group
The Answer
First, an important note. These outages are only being reported in some areas, and those locations don't include North Carolina or South Carolina.
Patrick de Haan, an analyst for GasBuddy, says refineries are producing plenty of gasoline, meaning this is not a shortage or supply issue.
What We Found
It's a tanker driver issue. In fact, data shows nearly 25% of all trucks nationwide are sitting parked because there's a lack of qualified drivers.
Simply put, the issue isn't having enough gasoline, it's getting that fuel to stations.
So we can VERIFY, the rumors are false, there is not an actual shortage.
If you're hitting the road this Fourth of July weekend, experts say the gas station will probably be crowded, but there's no reason to panic.
