VERIFY: No, this photo of a vandalized Lincoln Memorial is not real

This fake photo of damage to the Lincoln Memorial is spreading around on social media.

WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Is this photo of the Lincoln Memorial real?

ANSWER:

No, this photo showing graffiti on the Lincoln Memorial is fake.

SOURCES:

National Mall National Park Service

PROCESS:

The Verify team went straight to the National Mall National Park Service, as they are the caretakers of the Washington Monument, Lincoln Memorial, and other National Mall sites.

Right off the bat, Chief of Communications for National Mall and Memorial Parks Mike Litterst said, "It's a hoax, obviously."

Litterst added, "...someone did vandalize the Lincoln Memorial steps, far away from the statue and it has been already removed.”