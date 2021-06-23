VERIFY: Yes, some people can check to see if they are in the North Carolina vaccine lottery

NCDHHS emailed our Verify team and said that some North Carolinians can check their information via the recipient portal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday morning, North Carolina drew its first $1 million vaccine lottery winner. It may take a few days for the general public to find out the winner, but the state starts making contact with people who won immediately after the drawing.

Wednesday was the first of four drawings throughout the summer.

If you are 18 or older, a North Carolina resident, and at least partially vaccinated as of June 20, you're automatically entered to win.

THE QUESTION

Can I check to see if my name is in the vaccine lottery system?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, you can check through the recipient portal.

WHAT WE FOUND

NCDHHS emailed our Verify team and said that some North Carolinians can check their information via the recipient portal.

That is where the COVID-19 vaccine management system gets its information for the drawing.

According to NCDHHS, those who received their vaccine through third parties, such as CVS or Walgreens, may not have access to the recipient portal.

NCDHHS said to verify your information, contact your vaccine provider directly.

