VERIFY: Are you 65+? You’re eligible for a vaccine, but that doesn’t mean your county is offering it to you yet

We VERIFY if Triad counties are allowed to restrict vaccine eligibility to adults 75+, despite the federal and state guidance to vaccinate 65+.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine waiting hours on hold with your local health department, before finally securing a highly-coveted COVID-19 vaccine appointment. You show up to the clinic and roll up your sleeve...only to learn you've hit another roadblock. You're a 'senior' by government standards, and medical experts deem you high risk of serious COVID-19 illness, but county health leaders have decided you're not old enough to take the shot.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Janet Johnson asked, "Why can some counties...allow vaccines for (only) 75+...when the governor allows 65 and up?"

In true/false terms, is it true counties can tighten the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine? The answer is true, within reason.

VERIFY SOURCES

NC Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS)

Stokes County Health Department

Forsyth County Health Department

VERIFY PROCESS

The NC DHHS puts all adults -- 65 and older -- in Group 2, which is currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations under the state's latest rollout plan.

Initially, Group 2 included adults 75 and older, but last month the CDC expanded the age guidelines to include adults 65 and older.

Stokes County, for example, is still vaccinating only adults 75 and older, according to a memo posted on the county's health department website. Why the discrepancy? It essentially boils down to supply.

The Forsyth County Health director explained in a previous story the 75+ population in his county, alone, is approximately 25,000 people. The 65+ population is approximately 55,000 people. That is why Forsyth County, too, initially limited Group 2 to 75+, although it has since expanded to 65+.

NC DHHS communications representative Catie Armstrong explained:

"Our guidance to vaccine providers is to follow the state’s prioritization framework, which is designed to save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by first protecting health care workers, people who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19... We recognize, though, that there has to be some flexibility at the local level. Some vaccine providers had appointments scheduled before we made a shift to the 65 and up population. We wanted them to be able to honor those appointments..."

But, she emphasized the importance of expanding the capacity, as vaccine supply grows.

"Vaccine providers need to do their due diligence to ensure access to those 65 and older in their counties including intentional outreach to historically marginalized populations," she said.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

The NC DHHS is encouraging county vaccine providers to open vaccine appointments to all adults 65 and up, in line with the state's rollout plan and federal guidance, but is giving those providers flexibility, based on pre-scheduled appointments and supply.

