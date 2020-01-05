MACON, Ga. — Annie Harp is the mother of 19-year-old Amber Poole and 14-year-old Nathan Poole.

"A lot of teenagers this day and time, they don't really know the consequences of being behind the wheel of a vehicle," she says.

With a son who will be getting a permit soon, she says the idea of him not having to take a road test to get his license is a scary one.

"And I think that the 40 hours is not even enough instruction time behind the wheel with an actual driving instructor," she adds.

An executive order signed by Governor Brian Kemp a week ago suspends most road tests and people are asking: Does this mean new drivers can get licenses without taking a road test?

We verified that this is true.

The Department of Driver Services says new drivers can get their license without having to take the road test, but it's only temporary.

Al Barber, president of Georgia Driving Schools Association, says the order is not a good idea.

"A critical element of issuing a license is the very last component, which is the road test, above all things else," he says.

He says even though this order expires in two weeks, he'd still like Governor Kemp to reconsider. "I'm really worried about kids getting a license that don't need to have them."

Shevondah Leslie with the state says this order will be in place until May 13, when the original State of Emergency ends.

The state says although Governor Kemp extended the State of Emergency on Thursday afternoon, this executive order will still expire on May 13.

