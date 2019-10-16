GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's the classic question every year -- how much snow will we get? Perhaps the answer lies deep within the inches of snow from last winter.
VERIFY QUESTION
Last week, meteorologist Terran Kirksey verified a question about dry falls. He said, historically, after a very dry or very wet fall season, the next fall is closer to average.
This VERIFY prompted a follow-up from Jennifer Johnson, who wants to know if the same is true for snow.
VERIFY SOURCE
- Meteorologist Eric Chilton
VERIFY PROCESS
Chilton said the answer is yes, at least based on statistics. Generally, a snowy winter precedes a less snowy winter.
"Since the year 2000, the Triad has had seven years with snow totals of 12 inches or more," Chilton said.
In all but two of those years, the following winters were less snowy.
The average snow per year in the Triad is approximately nine inches.
VERIFY CONCLUSION
