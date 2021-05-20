VERIFY: It's not crazy for Greensboro to hit 90 degrees in May

Too hot for spring? Weather data shows it's common for NC to get its first 90-degree day in May. In fact, it has happened as early as March.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ready or not, let's sweat. Summer-like temperatures are enveloping the Triad like a comfy blanket that's just a little too warm.

The seven-day forecast predicts near-90s by the end of the week, and yes, we checked the calendar -- it still reads, "May."

VERIFY QUESTION

True or false -- is it normal for the central North Carolina to hit 90 degrees in May?

VERIFY SOURCES

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey, AMS

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

VERIFY PROCESS

WFMY News 2 meteorologist Terran Kirksey said the answer is true.

"It's common to get the first 90-degree day of the year in May," he affirmed.

NOAA data shows the average first 90-degree day, recorded at the weather reporting station at PTI Airport (GSO), is May 18. However, it has happened as early as March 17 (1945) and as late as July 18 (1972).

Last year, 2020, was an outlier -- there were no 90-degree days in May, though May 2019 had a streak of them.

"One thing to watch in the coming years is to see if that average first 90-degree day starts occurring earlier, as that is one sign of the Earth's changing climate," Kirksey explained.

Just don't get caught up on the number.

"Although 90 feels the same as 89 or 91, it can be a helpful landmark, so to speak, on warming or cooling trends in climate," Kirksey said.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Mother Nature has a way of playing tricks, but let's cut her some slack this week. She's giving us a perfectly-reasonable forecast. It's totally normal for central NC to get 90s in May. But, rest assured -- 90 degrees in May doesn't feel like 90 degrees in July. The humidity will be low for now.

