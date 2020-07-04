GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina’s stay-at-home order has pumped the brakes on businesses deemed non-essential, yet it apparently has not halted requirements that carry a ticket, if ignored.

WFMY News 2 viewer Carol Andrews asked Meghann Mollerus to VERIFY: “Could you please find out how the state is going to handle car inspections and getting stickers and paying car tax?”

NCDOT Communications Director Steve Abbott verified drivers must get their cars inspected, renew registration and pay vehicle property taxes on time, even if their due date is during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott explained many inspection stations and license plate agencies are considered “essential businesses.” However, they are privately operated, so it is up to the owners to decide whether to remain open. Abbott said many inspection stations are implementing social distancing measures.

“Many shops have a process in place in which there is very brief or even no direct contact with a staff member during check-in and when paying for the inspection. Some have closed their waiting rooms so there isn’t any interaction between customers, who can wait outside for the few minutes it takes for the process," Abbott explained.

He added some staff members are disinfecting car interiors before and after the inspection, and he recommended customers call ahead to their preferred station to ask about precautions. If those precautions don't meet the driver's comfort level, she should go to different inspection stations.

What if a driver is feeling sick or concerned about germ exposure?

“We have discovered that many people don't realize the owner of the vehicle does not have to be the person who takes the car in for an inspection," Abbott said.

"So, in cases where an owner should not go out, if possible they could ask a friend, neighbor, relative, member of their church, co-worker, etc. who may feel more comfortable in that situation and is better able to handle the social distancing parameters recommended by health officials to assist them.”

Just make sure, he warned, the designated person takes the car’s current registration card to the inspection.

After the in-person inspection, the rest of the process is easy. The NC DMV website allows drivers to renew registration and pay vehicle property tax online. They also can do so by regular mail.

Only the General Assembly can extend expiration deadlines or waive late fees, and so far, it has not, though Abbott said the DMV plans to meet with lawmakers when the session reconvenes.

Drivers do have a 15-day grace period before getting a ticket for an expired registration.

The Coronavirus pandemic does not exempt North Carolina drivers from getting their car inspections, renewing registration or paying property taxes on time.

