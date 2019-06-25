GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fried...and healthy...sound like an oxymoron.

Yet, air fryers are counter-top devices that circulate heat at high temperatures to fry, grill or bake without using oil. They are marketed as a quick and healthy means by which to fry food.

VERIFY QUESTION

Good Morning Show viewer Cindy Everhart asked, "Please VERIFY if air frying is a healthy way to cook."

VERIFY SOURCE

To VERIFY, WFMY News 2 consulted the Cleveland Clinic, a non-profit academic medical center with a focus on education. Registered dietitian Kylene Bogden wrote an article about this and explained the answer is true, overall.

VERIFY PROCESS

Bogdon wrote most people reduce their calorie intake by 70 to 80 percent on average when using an air fryer, compared to a deep fryer. An air fryer is also time-efficient, clean-up is minimal, and the house won't smell like fried food.

As for the downsides, air-fried foods are low in fat, but if they are all someone is eating, the person is missing out on other nutritious plant-based foods and fats. Air frying also involves reaching high temperatures at a rapid rate, making food easy to burn. Charred food can be carcinogenic.

VERIFY CONCLUSION

All in all, the general consensus is yes, air frying is a healthy way to cook. Just do not fry all of the meals and look for an air fryer model that uses BPA-free plastic.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post or selfie video to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus